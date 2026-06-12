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Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,172 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Compass Capital Management reduced its Salesforce stake by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 5,172 shares and ending with 37,587 shares valued at about $9.96 million.
  • Several Salesforce directors were active buyers: David Blair Kirk and Laura Alber each purchased roughly 2,570 shares in March, boosting their holdings by 23.11% and 36.94%, respectively.
  • Salesforce continues to draw attention for its AI momentum, with Agentforce ARR reportedly surging to $1.2 billion, even as the stock remains under pressure near its 52-week low and analysts maintain a Moderate Buy outlook with an average target of $259.26.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Salesforce.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,587 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 2.4%

CRM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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