Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,842 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $53,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $324.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 67.97% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $360.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here