Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,026 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 56,935 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 3.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $55,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $167.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.48 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report).

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