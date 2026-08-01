Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,632 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $7,505,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Thermo Fisher’s Q2 Earnings Call

Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives are gaining attention: Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. How Thermo Fisher Is Riding Bioproduction and AI-Led Growth Trends

Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment remain supportive: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Thermo Fisher Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent performance raises the bar: TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery.

TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution remain risks: Thermo Fisher’s AI, bioproduction and clinical-data investments offer growth opportunities, but intensifying competition means delays or weaker-than-expected adoption could pressure future results and the premium valuation.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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