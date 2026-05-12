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Concentrum Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
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Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 69,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $31,464,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 112,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,378,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of TSLA opened at $444.92 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $383.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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