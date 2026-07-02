Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,243 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,841 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Guidewire Software worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,504,000 after buying an additional 145,924 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $290,501,000 after purchasing an additional 405,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,817 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $202,405,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 982,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $225,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the period.

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Key Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.30 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.Guidewire Software's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 4,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $509,632.08. Following the transaction, the president owned 131,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,568,595.10. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $308,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,536,071.58. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,332. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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