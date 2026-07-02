Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 107,830 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,830 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Mirion Technologies worth $34,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,626 shares of the company's stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 8,383,441 shares of the company's stock worth $194,999,000 after buying an additional 1,258,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,576,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MIR opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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