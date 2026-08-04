Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 315,069 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,644 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 315,069 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Clorox worth $119,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 884,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136,405 shares of the company's stock worth $316,244,000 after purchasing an additional 426,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE CLX opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $128.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.700-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Clorox's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Clorox's payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Trending Headlines about Clorox

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clorox reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, exceeding the $1.64 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.95 billion also surpassed the $1.91 billion estimate. Clorox Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Clorox reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, exceeding the $1.64 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.95 billion also surpassed the $1.91 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company forecast fiscal 2027 sales of approximately $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion, above the roughly $7.5 billion consensus. Management cited improving demand in health and wellness products and international markets despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Clorox Forecasts Upbeat Annual Sales as Demand Improves

The company forecast fiscal 2027 sales of approximately $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion, above the roughly $7.5 billion consensus. Management cited improving demand in health and wellness products and international markets despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Clorox raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.24, supporting the stock’s income appeal with an indicated yield of roughly 5.2%. The dividend is payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 12.

Clorox raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.24, supporting the stock’s income appeal with an indicated yield of roughly 5.2%. The dividend is payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 12. Neutral Sentiment: The outlook reflects recovery potential following the GOJO acquisition and completion of the U.S. enterprise-resource-planning implementation, but the integration and strategic investments may continue to affect near-term results. Clorox Reports Q4 and FY26 Results

The outlook reflects recovery potential following the GOJO acquisition and completion of the U.S. enterprise-resource-planning implementation, but the integration and strategic investments may continue to affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 was weaker: annual sales declined 5% to $6.72 billion and diluted EPS fell 26% to $4.81. Fourth-quarter sales decreased 2%, while reported diluted EPS dropped 50% to $1.34, reflecting elevated costs and business-transition pressures. Clorox Q4 Sales Fall 2 Percent to $1.95 Billion

Fiscal 2026 was weaker: annual sales declined 5% to $6.72 billion and diluted EPS fell 26% to $4.81. Fourth-quarter sales decreased 2%, while reported diluted EPS dropped 50% to $1.34, reflecting elevated costs and business-transition pressures. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $5.70 to $6.00 is below the $6.23 analyst consensus, signaling that inflation, value-seeking consumers, acquisition costs and ongoing investments could constrain profitability even as sales recover.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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