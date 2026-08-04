Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $107.70 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,817 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 120,189 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $107,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,432 shares of company stock valued at $493,849 in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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