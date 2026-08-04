Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $42.54 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,365 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 68,459 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 34,719.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,395 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $581,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,697 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $169,943,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,210,038,000 after purchasing an additional 818,985 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,203,488 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $478,270,000 after purchasing an additional 700,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.43.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $288.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.73. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Key Stories Impacting NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMW Group will deploy NXP’s Trimension NCJ29D6 ultra-wideband technology in selected 2026 vehicle programs, supporting Digital Key Plus, hands-free access and in-cabin presence detection. The single-chip solution combines secure ranging and radar capabilities, potentially expanding NXP’s automotive content per vehicle and creating opportunities for future features such as intrusion alerts and automatic charging. NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Powers BMW Group's Digital Key Plus and Presence Detection

BMW Group will deploy NXP’s Trimension NCJ29D6 ultra-wideband technology in selected 2026 vehicle programs, supporting Digital Key Plus, hands-free access and in-cabin presence detection. The single-chip solution combines secure ranging and radar capabilities, potentially expanding NXP’s automotive content per vehicle and creating opportunities for future features such as intrusion alerts and automatic charging. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a “Hold” rating on NXP, indicating that analysts see a more balanced risk-reward profile rather than a clear near-term catalyst. NXP Semiconductors Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan maintained a “Hold” rating on NXP, indicating that analysts see a more balanced risk-reward profile rather than a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: UBS downgraded NXP Semiconductors from “Buy” to “Neutral” and cut its price target to $270 from $305. UBS cited the risk of an automotive inventory correction in China, which could weigh on NXP’s largest end market, along with relatively limited participation in AI data-center growth. The downgrade is the clearest near-term reason for the stock’s weakness. UBS Downgrades NXP to Neutral on China Auto Risks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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