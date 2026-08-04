Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,987 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 66,624 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.71 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $80,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $311,427,305.99. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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