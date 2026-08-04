Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 247,250 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 247,250 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $116,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $361.88 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $397.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,858 shares of company stock valued at $38,083,630. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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