Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 33,360 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,387 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 33,360 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Paycom Software worth $47,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 880 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ramiah Investment Group now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.75.

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Paycom Software Trading Up 2.8%

PAYC opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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