Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 35,414 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 35,414 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Valvoline worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

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Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,655. The trade was a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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