Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 45,684 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,332 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,684 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of WEC Energy Group worth $139,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 113.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.95 and a 1-year high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.69%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.84%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

See Also

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