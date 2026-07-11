Conning Inc. Buys 26,266 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Conning Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $463 from $400 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential ahead of earnings. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $463 from $400 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare launched a Lifestyle Spending Account benefit through UHC Store, which could make UNH more attractive to employers by adding flexible wellness benefits and simplifying administration. Article

UnitedHealthcare launched a Lifestyle Spending Account benefit through UHC Store, which could make UNH more attractive to employers by adding flexible wellness benefits and simplifying administration. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight bullish setup momentum into the company’s July 16 earnings report, with investors expecting earnings and guidance to remain important catalysts. Article

Several recent articles highlight bullish setup momentum into the company’s July 16 earnings report, with investors expecting earnings and guidance to remain important catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s home health program HouseCall was reported to be associated with fewer inpatient stays and ER visits, which is a positive operational sign but not an immediate market-moving event. Article

UnitedHealth’s home health program HouseCall was reported to be associated with fewer inpatient stays and ER visits, which is a positive operational sign but not an immediate market-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also noted that UnitedHealth has delivered strong cash returns to shareholders over time, but some analysts are questioning whether the stock is now fully valued after its sharp recovery. Article

Commentary also noted that UnitedHealth has delivered strong cash returns to shareholders over time, but some analysts are questioning whether the stock is now fully valued after its sharp recovery. Negative Sentiment: The broader healthcare sector was one of the weakest parts of the market today, and UNH was specifically cited as a drag on the Dow, which can weigh on the stock even if company-specific news is favorable. Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $417.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $425.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $399.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $434.30. The company has a market cap of $386.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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