Conning Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $449.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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