Conning Inc. Has $33.03 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 620,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $168,683,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $510 and reiterated an overweight view, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $510 and reiterated an overweight view, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight strong investor sentiment toward ADI, including optimism around its valuation, analyst estimates, and multiple catalysts tied to broader semiconductor megatrends.

Several recent articles highlight strong investor sentiment toward ADI, including optimism around its valuation, analyst estimates, and multiple catalysts tied to broader semiconductor megatrends. Positive Sentiment: Sector commentary remains constructive, with semiconductors broadly described as booming beyond just AI, helping support names like Analog Devices.

Sector commentary remains constructive, with semiconductors broadly described as booming beyond just AI, helping support names like Analog Devices. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ADI with other technology and semiconductor stocks suggest it has outperformed parts of the sector this year, reinforcing its relative strength but not adding a new company-specific catalyst.

Articles comparing ADI with other technology and semiconductor stocks suggest it has outperformed parts of the sector this year, reinforcing its relative strength but not adding a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news, including hotter-than-expected producer prices, may create macro headwinds for equities, but it is not specific to ADI.

Broader market news, including hotter-than-expected producer prices, may create macro headwinds for equities, but it is not specific to ADI. Neutral Sentiment: Other semiconductor earnings/news items on Genasys, Monolithic Power, and Texas Instruments reflect industry momentum, but they are not direct drivers of Analog Devices shares.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $426.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $351.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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