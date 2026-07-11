Conning Inc. Sells 7,008 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after acquiring an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $439.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $395.65 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $408.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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