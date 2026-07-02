Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile.

Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts.

Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region.

Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region. Negative Sentiment: There was also fresh concern over China patent risk, including a report that Hybio filed what was described as the first generic challenge to Lilly’s tirzepatide patents, raising the possibility of future competition or legal friction around a key blockbuster drug.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,192.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,053.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,025.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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