Constant Guidance Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Constant Guidance Financial LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.67 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $356.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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