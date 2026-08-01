Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,477 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Construction Partners worth $65,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company's stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company's stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Construction Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.17.

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Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.76. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.46 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company's revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc NASDAQ: ROAD is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners' operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

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