Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 85,792 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 481.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,612 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 81.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 190.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,006,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,592,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 235.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,654,684 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of F opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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