CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,910 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 33,079 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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