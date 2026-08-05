CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 23,865 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 861.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $1,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,143,350.50. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock worth $10,012,942 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell unveiled enhancements to its AI memory infrastructure portfolio at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale AI inference more efficiently, strengthening Marvell’s exposure to the AI data-center buildout. Marvell Advances AI Memory Infrastructure Portfolio

Marvell unveiled enhancements to its AI memory infrastructure portfolio at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale AI inference more efficiently, strengthening Marvell’s exposure to the AI data-center buildout. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components helped lift optical-networking stocks, including Marvell. Potential demand shifts toward U.S.-made infrastructure could benefit Marvell and related suppliers, although the policy remains only a reported plan. Marvell Surges as China Ban Report Reignites Optical-Networking Stocks

Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components helped lift optical-networking stocks, including Marvell. Potential demand shifts toward U.S.-made infrastructure could benefit Marvell and related suppliers, although the policy remains only a reported plan. Positive Sentiment: Marvell is benefiting from renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor companies tied to AI infrastructure. The company’s planned $250 million investment in India, including expanded research and development facilities and workforce, also supports its longer-term AI and cloud strategy. Marvell Is Putting $250 Million Into India

Marvell is benefiting from renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor companies tied to AI infrastructure. The company’s planned $250 million investment in India, including expanded research and development facilities and workforce, also supports its longer-term AI and cloud strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell will release fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely looking for evidence that AI-related demand can support the company’s guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Marvell Announces Earnings Call and Investor Day

Marvell will release fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely looking for evidence that AI-related demand can support the company’s guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk. Analysts caution that MRVL’s premium price-to-sales multiple already reflects substantial AI-driven growth, while competition and possible margin pressure could limit further upside. One analysis estimated the shares could be about 38% above fair value as the AI narrative builds. Should Investors Hold or Fold MRVL Stock?

Valuation remains a key risk. Analysts caution that MRVL’s premium price-to-sales multiple already reflects substantial AI-driven growth, while competition and possible margin pressure could limit further upside. One analysis estimated the shares could be about 38% above fair value as the AI narrative builds. Negative Sentiment: COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares worth approximately $1.8 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled nature of the sale reduces its significance, but it may still add modest pressure to sentiment. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Marvell Technology Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of MRVL opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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