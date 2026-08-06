CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,682 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $163.06. The company has a market cap of $415.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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