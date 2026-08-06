CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 19,552 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,738 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.21 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter gross bookings increased 24% year over year to approximately $58.0 billion, while trips rose 18% to 3.9 billion and monthly active platform consumers increased 16% to 208 million. Revenue grew 12.2% to $14.19 billion. Uber Announces Results for Second Quarter 2026

Second-quarter gross bookings increased 24% year over year to approximately $58.0 billion, while trips rose 18% to 3.9 billion and monthly active platform consumers increased 16% to 208 million. Revenue grew 12.2% to $14.19 billion. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation remained strong: adjusted EBITDA rose 33% to $2.8 billion, operating cash flow reached $2.9 billion, and trailing 12-month free cash flow exceeded $10 billion. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17, helped partly by investment revaluations. Uber Q2 Revenue and EPS Results

Profitability and cash generation remained strong: adjusted EBITDA rose 33% to $2.8 billion, operating cash flow reached $2.9 billion, and trailing 12-month free cash flow exceeded $10 billion. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17, helped partly by investment revaluations. Positive Sentiment: Transport for London granted licenses for supervised Wayve autonomous vehicles, moving Uber closer to launching robotaxi rides in London. Uber also continues to develop delivery, hotel-booking and drone-delivery opportunities that could increase customer engagement. Wayve and Uber London Robotaxi Licenses

Transport for London granted licenses for supervised Wayve autonomous vehicles, moving Uber closer to launching robotaxi rides in London. Uber also continues to develop delivery, hotel-booking and drone-delivery opportunities that could increase customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Uber said artificial-intelligence spending was broadly stable, with management using lower-cost models and tighter employee cost controls. This supports efficiency but is not yet a major growth catalyst. Uber AI Spending

Uber said artificial-intelligence spending was broadly stable, with management using lower-cost models and tighter employee cost controls. This supports efficiency but is not yet a major growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.84–$0.88 trailed the approximately $0.89 consensus, while bookings guidance was pressured by foreign-exchange effects. The second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.81 and revenue of $14.19 billion were also slightly below consensus estimates. Uber Third-Quarter Guidance

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $0.84–$0.88 trailed the approximately $0.89 consensus, while bookings guidance was pressured by foreign-exchange effects. The second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.81 and revenue of $14.19 billion were also slightly below consensus estimates. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned that Uber may spend more than $10 billion on autonomous vehicles while also pursuing acquisitions, including the planned Delivery Hero transaction. The spending could challenge Uber’s traditionally asset-light model and weigh on future returns. Uber Robotaxi Investment Plans

Investors are concerned that Uber may spend more than $10 billion on autonomous vehicles while also pursuing acquisitions, including the planned Delivery Hero transaction. The spending could challenge Uber’s traditionally asset-light model and weigh on future returns. Negative Sentiment: Competition in Brazil slowed trip growth, and the reported deterioration of Uber’s relationship with Waymo raised concerns about whether Uber can secure a leading position in the robotaxi market. Uber Brazil Competition and Outlook

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here