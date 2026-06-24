Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $14.79 Million Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Oklo worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 298.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Oklo by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company's stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 180,377 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oklo Trading Down 1.9%

OKLO opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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