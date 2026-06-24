Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of -297.25 and a beta of 2.49. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab successfully completed its VICTUS HAZE mission for the U.S. Space Force, launching its Electron rocket and deploying its Pioneer spacecraft in just 16 hours and 42 minutes after notice-to-launch, setting a new global record for rapid space response. Article Title

Rocket Lab successfully completed its VICTUS HAZE mission for the U.S. Space Force, launching its Electron rocket and deploying its Pioneer spacecraft in just 16 hours and 42 minutes after notice-to-launch, setting a new global record for rapid space response. Positive Sentiment: The mission highlights Rocket Lab’s end-to-end defense capabilities, including spacecraft design, launch, and on-orbit operations, which could support future government contract wins and strengthen its competitive position in national security space. Article Title

The mission highlights Rocket Lab’s end-to-end defense capabilities, including spacecraft design, launch, and on-orbit operations, which could support future government contract wins and strengthen its competitive position in national security space. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab officially joined the Nasdaq-100, which is a milestone that can improve visibility and index-fund ownership, but it also appears to have sparked profit-taking after a strong pre-inclusion rally. Article Title

Rocket Lab officially joined the Nasdaq-100, which is a milestone that can improve visibility and index-fund ownership, but it also appears to have sparked profit-taking after a strong pre-inclusion rally. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary argues Rocket Lab may be positioned for a rebound because its revenue growth remains strong and the stock has pulled back to a key support area near $100. Article Title

Recent commentary argues Rocket Lab may be positioned for a rebound because its revenue growth remains strong and the stock has pulled back to a key support area near $100. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move in equities and weakness across space stocks, including sentiment tied to SpaceX’s public debut and sector rotation out of recent winners. Article Title

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

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