Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 259,613 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $76,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here