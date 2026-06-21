Cornerstone Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.1% of Cornerstone Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $417.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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