Cornerstone Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 16,760 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,760 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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