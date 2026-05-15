Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,096.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,174 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 850.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,018,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Article Title

Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Article Title

Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Article Title

Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Article Title

Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Article Title

Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Negative Sentiment: Broader streaming commentary remains mixed, with some articles highlighting Netflix’s recent share weakness and ongoing competition in the streaming landscape, suggesting investors still want proof that recent content and ad investments translate into stronger financial results. Article Title

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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