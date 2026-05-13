Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,628 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $208.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,305 shares of company stock worth $28,353,207. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning remains in focus as an AI data-center beneficiary, with articles highlighting strong demand for optical components, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans tied to infrastructure spending. 3 Optical Component Giants in Focus on Massive AI Data Center Growth

Corning remains in focus as an AI data-center beneficiary, with articles highlighting strong demand for optical components, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans tied to infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning and reiterated an outperform view, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the stock’s strong run.

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning and reiterated an outperform view, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm also increased around Corning’s recent AI momentum, including coverage noting a major Nvidia partnership and Bank of America’s addition of the stock to its “US 1 List.” Corning surges to record high: is the AI boom just beginning?

Investor enthusiasm also increased around Corning’s recent AI momentum, including coverage noting a major Nvidia partnership and Bank of America’s addition of the stock to its “US 1 List.” Neutral Sentiment: Corning was also highlighted in a broader bullish piece on how to play the stock after its sharp year-to-date gain, but the article noted risks from competition and cyclical end markets. Corning Surges 137.4% Year to Date: How to Play the Stock

Corning was also highlighted in a broader bullish piece on how to play the stock after its sharp year-to-date gain, but the article noted risks from competition and cyclical end markets. Negative Sentiment: Three Corning executives disclosed stock sales on May 11, which can sometimes temper enthusiasm despite the broader bullish backdrop.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

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Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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