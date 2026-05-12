Corning Incorporated $GLW Stock Position Lowered by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,873 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Corning were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $208.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,628 shares of company stock worth $21,774,117. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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