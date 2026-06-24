Corpay, Inc $CPAY Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,148 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Corpay worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,148 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corpay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,048 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $526,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Corpay by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,902 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Insider Activity

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corpay Stock Up 0.3%

CPAY stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Corpay, Inc has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $367.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

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