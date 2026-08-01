Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,696 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Key Headlines Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.30 , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Reuters earnings report

Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.80 , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned October 1 Vylor spin-off , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Corteva first-half results and outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Brokerage consensus rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Corteva valuation analysis

Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion consensus and down 1.2% year over year. The sales miss, together with competitive pricing pressure, appears to be the main reason the stock moved lower despite the profit beat and raised outlook. Corteva second-quarter earnings summary

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $78.98 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $90.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Corteva's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

See Also

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