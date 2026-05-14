Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 371.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the retailer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 655 shares of the retailer's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,047.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,033.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.92. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $999.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $953.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 30.58%.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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