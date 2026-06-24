Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc.

Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 134.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the retailer's stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,015 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $957.68 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $997.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.87. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,061.45.

View Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

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