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Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Costello Asset Management dramatically increased its stake in Canadian National Railway, boosting holdings by 11,790.9% in Q1 to 39,240 shares valued at about $4.0 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus on CNI, with an average price target of $129.94 after several firms raised targets or issued positive ratings.
  • Canadian National Railway reported quarterly EPS of $1.31, matching estimates, and continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share, for an annualized yield of about 2.9%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway.

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 11,790.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,240 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 434,344 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $8,283,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $32,174,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279,778 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $225,356,000 after buying an additional 216,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $125.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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