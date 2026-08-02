Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,609 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayban purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $293.15 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $366.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $340.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and outlook: Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. LRCX Q4 Earnings Beat on NAND and Customer Support Strength

Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key catalysts: Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. This Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Memory Boom

Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: China memory concerns may be overstated: Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Tech specialist explains why China memory fears are overblown

Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain broadly constructive but targets are mixed: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Needham Raises Lam Research EPS Estimates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are overhangs: After rising roughly 3.9 times over five years and trading at a high earnings multiple, LRCX may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Reported insider activity shows sales rather than purchases over the past six months, reinforcing caution around current valuation. Has Lam Research Fallen Far Enough to Look Like a Bargain?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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