Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,220 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,747,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven optical growth is supporting the rebound. Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Why Corning Incorporated Stock Is Up Today

Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management’s near-term outlook remains healthy. Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Corning Rides AI Data Center Growth as Optical Demand Accelerates

Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Solar and photonics expansion remain execution-dependent. Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Corning Growth Outlook Hinges on AI Optics and Solar Profitability

Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market skepticism remain risks. After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Is GLW Stock Attractive After Its AI Rally and Earnings Momentum?

After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a sentiment headwind. Company insiders reportedly made 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by CEO Wendell Weeks and other senior executives.

Corning Stock Up 2.5%

Corning stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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