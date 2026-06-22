CPC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CPC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,071 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 24,426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $249.72 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average of $268.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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