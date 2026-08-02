Crane $CR Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,270 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 71,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.63% of Crane worth $61,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Crane by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,671 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $236.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $214.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $230.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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