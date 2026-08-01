Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,697 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Crane NXT worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CXT opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane NXT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXT

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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