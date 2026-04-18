Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management's holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after buying an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $662.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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