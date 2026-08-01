CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,346 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. ARM comprises about 5.3% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ARM by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,399,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $239.69 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $452.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 247.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.76. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $328.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.90.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.25%.ARM's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. ARM has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ARM from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ARM from $350.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total value of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 216,049 shares of company stock valued at $52,101,605 in the last three months.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22.4% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.45, beating analyst estimates. Management also issued second-quarter guidance above consensus, supported by rising AI and data-center demand. Arm shares jump after Q1 revenue, profit beat estimates

Arm reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22.4% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.45, beating analyst estimates. Management also issued second-quarter guidance above consensus, supported by rising AI and data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI-focused CPU and upcoming AGI CPU platform is strengthening. One report said customer demand for the AGI CPU has topped $2 billion, reinforcing the long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. ARM Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI CPU Demand and Data Center Growth

Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI-focused CPU and upcoming AGI CPU platform is strengthening. One report said customer demand for the AGI CPU has topped $2 billion, reinforcing the long-term AI infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, saying Arm remains well positioned for long-term AI infrastructure growth despite weaker handset conditions. Arm remains key AI infrastructure beneficiary despite softer handset outlook

Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, saying Arm remains well positioned for long-term AI infrastructure growth despite weaker handset conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt lowered its target to $250 while maintaining Buy; TD Cowen cut its target to $350 and RBC reduced its target to $340, although both retained positive ratings. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but kept an Equal Weight rating.

Rosenblatt lowered its target to $250 while maintaining Buy; TD Cowen cut its target to $350 and RBC reduced its target to $340, although both retained positive ratings. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but kept an Equal Weight rating. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that second-quarter royalty growth of roughly 13% will be restrained by smartphone weakness and memory-price pressures. These near-term concerns overshadowed the earnings beat for some shareholders. Memory Prices Hit Arm's Royalties as Stock Falls

Investors remain concerned that second-quarter royalty growth of roughly 13% will be restrained by smartphone weakness and memory-price pressures. These near-term concerns overshadowed the earnings beat for some shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a major risk: ARM has gained 110.5% year to date and trades at a very high earnings multiple. Analysts warn that continued gains require exceptional execution across AI servers, cloud, edge, and automotive markets, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth slows or the AGI CPU rollout disappoints.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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