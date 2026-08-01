CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Has $903,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average is $397.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $370.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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