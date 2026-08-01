CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,320 Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,320 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Autodesk comprises 2.3% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 385,572 shares of the software company's stock valued at $92,306,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the software company's stock valued at $65,248,000 after buying an additional 167,064 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,229,946 shares of the software company's stock worth $364,076,000 after acquiring an additional 273,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Autodesk by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock worth $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $234.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $185.50 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.40.

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Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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