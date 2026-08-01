CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. TechnipFMC accounts for about 2.5% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 408,437 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company's stock.

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TechnipFMC Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of FTI stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.28%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

Key TechnipFMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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